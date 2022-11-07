Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on “Stoned At The Nail Salon” at Primavera Sound São Paulo

Lorde played the 2022 São Paulo edition of Primavera Sound this weekend, and she enlisted Phoebe Bridgers to join for harmonies on Solar Power single "Stoned At The Nail Salon." Phoebe was one of many powerhouse contributors to Lorde's most recent album, including the studio version of "Stoned At The Nail Salon," as well as the title track and four more. The two hadn't met in person when Phoebe recorded her backing vocals for the album. “I had such a good time,” she said of working on it. “Even just being inside that session and being able to look into somebody’s brain like that was so fun.”

In Brazil on Sunday (11/6), Phoebe sat alongside Lorde at the top of the stage for the song, the fifth in the set. Check out fan-shot videos below.

Lorde also performed at Primavera Sound's inaugural Los Angeles edition in late September, where she teased album #4: "Who knows what will come next... well, I know. And you'll know sometime soon."