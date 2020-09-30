Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform “I Know The End” on ‘Seth Meyers’ from an empty theater

It's been a good week for music on Late Night with Seth Meyers. One day after Jeff Rosenstock's awesome performance comes Phoebe Bridgers performing Punisher's closer "I Know the End" from a candle-lit theater in Covina, California. Phoebe walked throughout the empty theater and its corridors with her mic while singing the song over some bare piano backing, and for its crashing climax at the end, her band (Odessa Jorgensen, Emily Retsas, Marshall Vore, Nick White and Harrison Whitford, along with co-producer Ethan Gruska) briefly flashes on the theater's screen behind her. It's another awesome performance and you can watch it below.

