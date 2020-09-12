watch Phoebe Bridgers play 3 songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Phoebe Bridgers gets around. Earlier this week she was performing from the "Oval Office" and today she was on CBS This Morning Saturday, to perform and talk about her new album, Punisher. Bathed in purple hues, Phoebe and her band played delicate renditions of Punisher's "Kyoto," "Garden Song," and "I Know the End."

Talking with host Anthony Mason, Phoebe talked about how she's dealing with the pandemic, her experience playing an empty Red Rocks Amphitheater, her songwriting process, and more.

Watch her CBS This Morning interview and performances below.

Phoebe also took part in the "Honey I Sure Miss You, A Tribute To The Life Of Daniel Johnston" streaming special this week.

