Watch Phoebe Bridgers play “Kyoto” from her bedroom on James Corden

Last night, Phoebe Bridgers tuned in for an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden via her bedroom (which is decorated with an excellent poster of Nick Cave).

During her chat with James, the pair covered how Phoebe's mother is an excellent relayer of good press, as well as how she reacted upon hearing about Phoebe's four Grammy nominations last month. "I think I got 45 texts," Phoebe said. "She sent me a bottle of champagne she had bought just in case I got nominated and then, yeah, just crying. And she sent me a meme of Kamala Harris congratulating me." The meme in question was a spin on Kamala's congratulatory call with Joe Biden, which Phoebe posted on Instagram the day of the nominations:

Phoebe continued that her mother is also infamous for "[tearing] Twitter haters to shreds." "If an anonymous account hates you for saying something negative about me, there's a 95% chance it's my mother," she said.

Following, James then asked Phoebe about her recent collaboration with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Normal People's Paul Mescal on the "Savior Complex" music video. As Phoebe explained, their friendship began "literally just because [they] have the same name," and the video came after months of exchanging emails.

Later, Phoebe performed a rendition of the Punisher track "Kyoto," also from her bedroom but involving a greenscreen that placed her in Carnegie Hall (which was coincidentally the last place where she performed in front of a live audience). You can view her stunning performance, as well as a snippet from her interview, below.

In other related news, Phoebe recently performed as part of Cyndi Lauper's holiday benefit (alongside Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, and others), and appears on Kid Cudi's new record.