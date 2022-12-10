Watch Phoebe Bridgers play Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert w/ Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman is in London voicing Jack Skellington in an orchestral live-to-film performance of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, which had its first of two nights at Ovo Arena Wembley on Friday (12/9). He's done these shows before with rotating casts, and this year Phoebe Bridgers made her debut voicing Sally and singing "Sally's Song" and "Kidnap The Sandy Claws" (Billie Eilish played the role in 2021). See attendee taken video and photos of her performance below.

There's a second Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas event in London tonight (12/10), also featuring Phoebe.