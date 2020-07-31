Watch Porno For Pyros’ reunion set (with Mike Watt) from the Lollapalooza livestream

As promised, Porno For Pyros recently reunited to film their first public performance in 24 years and that performance aired on the ongoing Lollapalooza livestream on Thursday (7/30). It was the lineup of original members Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano with Mike Watt (Minutemen, fIREHOSE, The Stooges), who was briefly a member of PFP in 1996-1997.

The band did a backyard, acoustic performance their hit "Pets" from their self-titled 1993 debut and the deeper cut "Kimberly Austin" from their 1996 sophomore album Good God's Urge and they sounded pretty great. Before they went on, Perry was interviewed by former 120 Minutes host Matt Pinfield, who -- as was very clear from the interview -- has a long history with the band. You can now watch an officially released archive of the full performance and interview below.

In related news, Perry has a career-spanning box set on the way.

Meanwhile, the Lolla livestream continues all weekend, with past Lolla performances, some other new performances, and more.

For more MTV nostalgia, former Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman hosted a Headbangers Ball-style pre-show for Code Orange's MTV Unplugged-style livestream (Alice In Chains cover included), which also went down on Thursday night.

Also on the Lolla livestream, Josh Homme did a solo acoustic performance of the Them Crooked Vultures track "Spinning In Daffodils":