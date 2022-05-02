Watch Portishead play their first show in seven years

Portishead came out of hibernation to play their first set since 2015, as part of the War Child benefit for Ukraine that was held the band's hometown of Bristol on Monday night (5/2). Billed as a "special appearance," the trip hop icons played five songs: "Mysterions," "Magic Doors," "Wandering Star," "The Rip," and "Roads." It was a stripped-down performance but they sounded great, and Beth Gibbons' voice still has that magic mix of fragile and powerful.

Stereogum points out that a few clips from the show have turned up online, including almost all of "Road," which you can watch here. You can check out a few other clips below.

The War Child benefit concert also featured a headline set from IDLES, as well as Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs, Wilderman, and Willie J Healey.

Grab Portisthead's Live at Roseland NYC album on vinyl.