Watch Portugal heavy psych band Miss Lava’s trippy new video for “Brotherhood of Eternal Love”

Portugal's Miss Lava have been churning out fuzzed-out heavy psych for over a decade, and that continues on their fourth album, Doom Machine, which came out last month via Small Stone Recordings (order yours). It's as heavy as it is melodic as it is psychedelic, and if you're unfamiliar with Miss Lava but into anything from Blue Cheer to Uncle Acid to King Gizzard, you should check this out. We're premiering the lyric video for "Brotherhood of Eternal Love" (created by Guilherme Henriques), which is as trippy as the song itself.

"The lyrics were inspired by a documentary called The Sunshine Makers, where some of the first LSD makers wanted to offer LSD to everyone in order to end wars," vocalist Johnny Lee says. "Of course, things turned out differently and out of control. A bit like the world we live in nowadays."

Watch and stream the full album below...

--

