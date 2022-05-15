Watch Post Malone and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold debut a new song on SNL

Post Malone played Saturday Night Live last night (5/14), and as teased, he was joined by Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold to debut the new song "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol," which he and Robin wrote together. Robin was part of a choir that stood behind Posty, who was flanked by two women pounding taiko drums, and those harmonies definitely sound a little Fleet Foxes-esque. The song is among Posty's more atmospheric, with no discernible chorus, just Post Malone delivering an emotional performance. Watch below. Post Malone also performed his new single "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch, and you can watch that below too. Both songs are expected to appear on his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, which arrives June 3.

Post Malone has sung Fleet Foxes' praises on multiple occasions, and video was posted in 2019 by his tour photographer Adam DeGross of Posty singing along to a Fleet Foxes song. Robin has also said that Post Malone was almost featured on Fleet Foxes' 2020 album Shore, and in 2021, it was reported that Posty, Robin, and Kanye West were in the studio together. When Post Malone announced his new album, he teased the Robin Pecknold collab.

Next week (5/21) is the SNL season 47 finale with musical guest Japanese Breakfast and host Natasha Lyonne.