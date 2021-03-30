Watch Power Trip & Obituary members honor Riley Gale with “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” performance

In their first formal interview as a group since the passing of frontman Riley Gale, Power Trip's surviving members said "We do want to continue to play music together; we just are not sure what that looks like at this time." Well, here's a start: guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart and bassist Chris Whetzel have teamed up with John and Donald Tardy of their past tourmates Obituary for their first performance since Riley's passing. They played the Power Trip fan fave "Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)" during one of the shows in Obituary's ongoing livestream series, and it was exactly the kind of kickass tribute that Riley deserves. Check it out below.