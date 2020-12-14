Watch previously unseen Blood Brothers, Locust & Get Hustle live videos from the early 2000s

Filmmaker Matt Driscoll (The Pizza Series), who has worked with Three One G Records on multiple live concert films, has been emptying out his vault this year and putting out tons of previously unreleased footage that he shot over the years. Here's three more never-before-seen videos by Matt, The Blood Brothers and Get Hustle from the Seattle stop of 2002's OOPS! The Tour, and The Locust at Anaheim's Chain Reaction in 2003.

Speaking about OOPS! The Tour, Cody Votolato of The Blood Brothers recently said, "OOPS tour was definitely one of my favorites to be a part of. I remember every nite feeling like a circus from act to act." Matt Driscoll said, "OOPS! The Tour... was probably the best thing to happen in 2002. [...] If you were fortunate to have caught any of the OOPS! shows, you know what a treat they were. Eighteen years later and I can't recall a more amazing line up of bands to set out on a tour."

All three of these videos are killer, as you can see for yourself below...