Watch Profesor Galactico battle xenophobia in new sci-fi/comedy video for ska/punk/rap song “Alien”

Profesor Galactico and The Paranoias recently released the Nightmare / Hope to See You Next Year split on Wiretap Records' new Latinx punk imprint My Grito, and we're now premiering the video for Profesor Galactico's song "Alien" from that split. The song fuses ska, punk, woozy electronics, and rap rock, and the video stars Profesor Galactico alongside an alien who accidentally crashes his spaceship in an LA parking lot and needs a place to stay. It's a funny video, but it comes with a serious message, as Profesor Galactico explains:

Being a first generation Latino in the U.S., I wanted to draw a parallel on what it’s like to be a foreign being in a society that tends to look down on foreigners with “Alien.” The track greets the foreign alien and gives them some advice and brutal awareness on how to survive this xenophobic society. The “Alien” music video comically shows a green alien befriending me after crash landing in my parking lot, and needing our help assimilating in society as he’s being chased around by some secret agents. Peep the video to watch the Alien's adventure unfold.

Watch the video, which also takes a quick shot at "troll in chief" Trump, and stream the full split below.