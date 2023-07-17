Watch Pulp debut unreleased song “Hymn of the North” at Sheffield show

Pulp's reunion tour hit their hometown of Sheffield over the weekend for two big shows at Utilita Arena. Both shows featured hits, deep cuts and an appearance by fellow Sheffielder and former Pulp guitarist Richard Hawley, but the second night got something special for the finale -- an unreleased song, "Hymn Of The North."

"I can promise you that no one has ever heard this song except for us on this stage," Jarvis told the crowd. "Actually that is a lie. It’s a song — a kind of version of it was featured in a play by a guy called Simon Stephens. And it’s called 'Hymn Of The North.' So we are in the North, so we thought you should hear it first, OK?"

Sitting next to keyboardist Candida Doyle, Jarvis continued, "We’ve had some lively discussions as to whether we were actually going to try and play it. There’s a lot that could go wrong with it — I’m playing the piano, for a start. But Candida’s going to help get fingers right."

"Hymn Of The North" is a lovely, sweeping Scott Walker-esque ballad and you can listen to that below. Let's hope this gets a studio recording too.

Check out the setlists from both of Pulp's Sheffield shows below.

Pulp wrap up their UK tour this month with an appearance at this weekend's Latitude Festival and then two nights at the London Eventim Apollo. Their only other live date is at Mexico City's Corona Capital festival in November, but Jarvis said in a BBC interview, "This country is the country that made Pulp famous, where we sold most records and where we knew most people. I’m sure that we’ll probably play in other places around the world, but it just seemed appropriate to do it here first." Stay tuned.

In other Britpop news, Blur's new album is out this week and Damon Albarn thinks an Oasis reunion won't be far behind.

SETLIST: Pulp @ Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield, England 7/14/2023

I Spy

Disco 2000

Mis-Shapes

Something Changed

Pink Glove

Weeds

Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

Sorted for E's & Wizz

This Is Hardcore

Do You Remember the First Time?

Babies

Sunrise (with Richard Hawley)

Encore:

Like a Friend

Underwear

Common People (with Richard Hawley)

Encore 2:

After You

Razzmatazz

Glory Days

SETLIST: Pulp @ Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield, England 7/15/2023

Intro

I Spy

Disco 2000

Mis-Shapes

Something Changed

(Dedicated to Steve Mackey)

Pink Glove

Weeds

Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

Sorted for E's & Wizz

This Is Hardcore

Do You Remember the First Time?

Babies

Sunrise (with Richard Hawley)

Encore:

Like a Friend

Underwear

Common People (with Richard Hawley)

Encore 2:

After You

Razzmatazz

Glory Days

Hymn of the North

PULP - 2023 TOUR DATES

FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 - Suffolk Latitude Festival

FRIDAY 28TH JULY - London Eventim Apollo

SATURDAY 29TH JULY - London Eventim Apollo

17TH NOVEMBER - Mexico City - Corona Capital Festival