Watch Pulp play their first show in over a decade (setlist, video)

"We are Pulp," Jarvis Cocker said Friday night at Bridlington Spa. "I've not said that for quite a long time." Britpop greats Pulp are back, and Friday kicked off their UK reunion tour, which is their first concert in just over 10 years. Their Bridlington setlist was pretty killer, opening with a trio of Different Class songs -- "I Spy," "Disco 2000," and "Something Changed" -- and then playing a couple deep cuts from This is Hardcore ("Dishes") and His N' Hers ("Pink Glove"). They also played We Love Life opener "Weeds" for the first time since 2002, plus "This is Hardcore," "Sorted for E's & Wizz," "F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.," "Do You Remember the First Time?," and "Babies" before ending the main set with We Love Life's "Sunrise."

The first encore was "Like a Friend" from the Great Expectations soundtrack, then "Underwear" and their signature anthem, "Common People." Some may have thought that would be it, but Pulp came back for more -- the tour is called "This is What We Do for an Encore" -- playing their 2012 single "After You" for the first time ever, and "Mis-Shapes" before wrapping things up appropriately with This is Hardcore's closing track, "Glory Days."

Bridlington Spa welcomed Pulp with a cute crocheted diorama of the band that lots of people took selfies with. Check out a few videos from Pulp's Bridlington Spa set, along with a few Instagram pics and the full setlist, below.

Just ahead of Friday's show, Pulp announced more UK dates, including two more London shows and a Manchester date with Baxter Dury.

As for whether Pulp will play elsewhere in the world, Jarvis Cocker told BBC's Lauren Laverne when the tour was announced, “This country is the country that made Pulp famous, where we sold most records and where we knew most people. I’m sure that we’ll probably play in other places around the world, but it just seemed appropriate to do it here first.”

Pulp's bassist Steve Mackey died earlier this year following a battle with cancer.

attachment-pulp setlist bridlington spa via reddit loading...

SETLIST: Pulp @ Bridlington Spa 5/26/2023

SETLIST

I Spy

Disco 2000

Something Changed

Dishes

Pink Glove

Sorted for E's & Wizz

This Is Hardcore

Weeds

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

Do You Remember the First Time?

Babies

Sunrise

Encore:

Like a Friend

Underwear

Common People

Encore 2:

After You

Mis-Shapes

Glory Days