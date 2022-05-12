Watch PUP and surprise guest Jeff Rosenstock play “Waiting” on ‘Seth Meyers’

PUP returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (5/11), and this time they brought a surprise guest, Jeff Rosenstock (who played Seth Meyers in 2020). They played "Waiting" off their excellent new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, with both frontman Stefan Babcock and Jeff (donning a PUP shirt) bouncing around the stage and singing together. Jeff also sang NOBRO singer Kathryn McCaughey's part, and played sax during the instrumental freakout. The whole thing ruled and you can watch it below.

PUP are also on tour now, having just played NYC's Terminal 5 last night, and they have many more upcoming dates. All are listed below.

For more, read our recent interview with PUP.

PUP -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/13/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus +^

5/14/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^ [SOLD OUT]

5/15/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^

5/31/22 - Peterborough, ON @ The Venue !

6/1/22 - Kingston, ON @ The Ale House !

6/3/22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ‡$

6/4/22 - Royal Oak, MI @ The Royal Oak ‡$

6/5/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ‡$

6/6/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ‡$

6/8/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex ‡$

6/9/22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ‡$

6/10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ‡$

6/11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ‡$

6/13/22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ‡$

6/14/22 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate ‡$

6/15/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ‡$

6/17/22 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live ‡$

6/18/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall ‡$

7/2/22 - Bala, ON @ The KEE to Bala

7/3/22 - St. Catharines, ON @ Born & Raised Concert Series

7/8/22 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

7/19/22 - Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

7/21/22 - Melbourne, Australia @ The Croxton

7/22/22 - Sydney, Australia @ Factory Theatre

7/23/22 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

7/30/22 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

8/26/22 - Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

9/06/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection #*

9/07/22 - Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club #*

9/08/22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #*

9/09/22 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #*

9/10/22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #*

9/12/22 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre *

9/13/22 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall #*

9/14/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

9/16/22 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

9/17/22 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works #*

9/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

9/19/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #*

9/21/22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #*

9/22/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #*

9/23/22 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place #*

9/24/22 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #*

9/25/22 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #*

10/12/22 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

10/13/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

10/14/22 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

10/16/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

10/17/22 - Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

10/19/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/20/22 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/21/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/23/22 - Paris, FR @ Backstage

10/24/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/25/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/26/22 - Köln, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

10/28/22 - Berlin, DE @ So36

10/29/22 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

10/30/22 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

11/1/22 - Milan, IT @ Bloom

11/2/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/3/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/5/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

+ with support from Sheer Mag

^ with support from Pinkshift

! with support from Casper Skulls

‡ with support from Angel Du$t

$ with support from Oceanator

# with support from Palehound