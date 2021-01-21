Watch PUP tear it up in their living room for Tiny Desk

"My neighbors hate us, and I don't blame them," PUP's Stefan Babcock said when introducing his band's new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR that they filmed in his living room. They tore through a four-song set that opened up with "Rot" from last year's This Place Sucks Ass EP, and they also did two tracks from 2019's instant-classic Morbid Stuff and broke out "Reservoir" from their 2013 self-titled debut. PUP shows are always cathartic, and though we can't all be at one together right now, watch this next best thing below.

We named This Place Sucks Ass one of the best punk records of 2020, and if you don't have a copy yet, you can pick it up in the new BrooklynVegan store.

--

Best Punk/Hardcore/Emo/etc Albums of 2020

See #45-21 here.