Watch Quinton Brock’s video for his new genre-defying alt-rock song “To The Moon”

Buffalo musician Quinton Brock has made music with the experimental rap group Network, as one half of the psychedelic, multi-genre duo The Get Money Squad with his brother Jon Bap, and as a solo artist who released his first album -- the hip hop/funk-leaning Scooter (which has a song with Pink Siifu) -- last year. Today, he released a new solo single, "To The Moon," and it finds him going in more of an alternative rock direction, but still in the unique, genre-defying way he has approached all of his music so far. It's sort of a Weezer/Pixies style song, but it's not your average '90s rock revival. It feels like Quinton is doing something new for the genre with this song, as you can hear for yourself below. It's the first taste of his next album My Shadow. Stay tuned for more on that.

Quinton also appeared in Fab 5 Freddy's great Netflix documentary Grass Is Greener, which ties the history of the illegilization and legalization of marijuana in America to the history of jazz, hip hop, and reggae, and which features interviews with Snoop Doog, Killer Mike, Damian Marley, Chuck D, DMC, B-Real, Doug E Fresh, and others. "I got invited to the set after hearing about the doc and the message they were pushing," Quinton told OkayPlayer last year. "All of these states are legalizing pot while a lot people of color are still locked up for nonviolent crimes. The legalization of marijuana is more of a race issue than meets the eye. Vikram [Gandhi, producer for Grass Is Greener], the crew and I just really clicked on set and it was a lot of fun! I love acting and it’s a goal of mine to do more movies."