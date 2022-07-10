Watch Rage Against the Machine play their first show in 11 years (video, setlist)

More than two years after it was announced and several pandemic-related postponements later, Rage Against the Machine's "Public Service Announcement" tour with Run the Jewels finally got underway Saturday night at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. This was RATM's first show in 11 years and they kicked things off with "Bombtrack," the opening cut to their 1992 debut album, and closed things with their first single, "Killing in the Name." Their set also included "Bulls on Parade," "Guerrilla Radio," "Sleep Now in the Fire," their cover of Springsteen's "The Ghost of Tom Joad," "Wake Up," "Testify," and more.

As you might expect, RATM's messaging was very, with LED screens emblazoned with slogans like "Abort the Supreme Court" and factoids like "Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level."

Check out RATM's tour kickoff setlist, and watch video of "Bulls on Parade," "Bombtrack," "Sleep Now in the Fire," "Guerilla Radio," and more below.

As for Run the Jewels, their set included "Legend Has It," "Close Your Eyes," "ooh la la," "Blockbuster Night Part 1" and more. Check out RTJ's setlist below.

2022 dates wrap up with five shows at NYC's Madison Square Garden on August 8, 9, 11, 12 and 14.

SETLIST: Rage Against the Machine @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre 7/9/2022 (via)

Bombtrack

People of the Sun

Bulls on Parade

Bullet in the Head

Testify

Tire Me

Wake Up

Guerrilla Radio

Without a Face

Know Your Enemy

Calm Like a Bomb / Sleep Now In The Fire

War Within a Breath

The Ghost of Tom Joad

Freedom / Township Rebellion

Killing in the Name

SETLIST: Run the Jewels @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre 7/9/2022 (via)

Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)

Run the Jewels

yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

ooh la la

Oh My Darling Don't Cry

Blockbuster Night Part 1

holy calamafuck

Legend Has It

Nobody Speak

(DJ Shadow cover)

walking in the snow

a few words for the firing squad (radiation) and