Watch Randy Blythe, Walter Schreifels & 19 punk musicians cover Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U”

Two Minutes to Late Night strikes again with a hardcore cover of Prince's "I Would Die 4 U" by the truly insane lineup of Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe plus Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc) and 19 other punk/hardcore musicians including members of The Armed, Harm's Way, Modern Life Is War, Gouge Away, The Dillinger Escape Plan, War On Women, Most Precious Blood, Integrity, God's Hate, Ithaca, Filth Is Eternal, The Bled, The HIRS Collective, Ache, Healthy Scratch, Tyrannosaur, Miss Eaves, and Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall's old band Dogmeat.

It's Prince like you've never heard him before and genuinely ridiculous... in the best way. Watch the video below and subscribe to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon here.

