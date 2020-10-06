Watch reggae great Protoje’s new video for “Still I Wonder”

Modern-day reggae leader Protoje has released a video for "Still I Wonder," one of three Supa Dups-produced tracks on his excellent new album In Search Of Lost Time. It's one of the album's highlights, fusing together classic reggae with modern-day hip hop, psych-rock guitar, and more, and the video tells Protoje's come-up story, as he explains:

I remember doing this video right before we got the news that the world was going to be shut down because of the pandemic. What should’ve taken two days to do, we did it in a half a day. The video really tells the story about coming from humble beginnings - when life was fun and simple. Then after making it, it’s like more money, more problems, especially when it comes to personal relationships. It goes back to the theme of the entire album, In Search of Lost Time. When you're in pursuit of success, sometimes the things around you suffer.

Watch the new video and stream the album (which features Koffee, Popcaan, Wiz Khalifa, and Lila Iké) below.

In Search Of Lost Time is out now on Protoje's own In.Digg.Nation label, which inked a deal with RCA this year facilitated by Six Course Records. Since hooking up with RCA, the label also released excellent EPs by Sevana and Lila Iké. Protoje was also tapped by Spotify to apply his expert curatorial skills to the Jamaica: Fresh & Clean playlist, with which he's been highlighting so much great cutting edge reggae that's been coming out this year. Read more about all that here.