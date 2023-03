Rihanna performed "Lift Me Up," her song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, tonight on the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony. It was a little more subdued than her Super Bowl performance. The song was written as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and you can watch that below.

"Lift Me Up" lost to RRR's "Naatu Naatu," the first song from and Indian film to be nominated for Best Original Song.