Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Rihanna made her long-awaited return by headlining the Super Bowl LVII show. She was cloaked in red, joined by countless dancers in white, and held by up a series of elevated platforms--plus a whole lot of fireworks--but for the most part she let the music do the talking. She came with an arsenal of hits from all over her career, including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl (In the World)," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," her DJ Khaled collab "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," her Kanye collab "All of the Lights," her Jay-Z collab "Run This Town," "Umbrella," "Diamonds," plus teases and elements of other songs, and she ended with a simple: "Thank you, Arizona." She also revealed a new baby bump during the performance, and one of her reps later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she's pregnant with her second child. Watch Rihanna's full performance below.

Other musical performances at the game included Chris Stapleton singing the National Anthem, Babyface singing "America the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Watch those below too.

Setlist

Bitch Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In The World)

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All Of The Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds