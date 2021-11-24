Watch Rob Dobi call into a conservative show and namedrop punk bands before they catch on

The most amazing tweet making the rounds on Punk Twitter today is from visual artist Rob Dobi, who called into a conservative morning show as "Bill" and namedropped as many punk bands as he could before the show hosts could catch on. "I'm a Republican in a fairly liberal area, and sometimes I feel like everyone is just Against Me," he begins. "I feel like what we need to do is listen to what our Descendents told us, because in the past we Refused to live a Life of Agony. I'm Sick Of It All." Also, "We need to Rise Against or they're gonna have to deal with the Fallout... Boy" is priceless. Okay, no more spoilers, just watch this amazing video: