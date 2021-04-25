Watch Robert Fripp & Toyah cover Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine”

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and Toyah's always entertaining Sunday Lunch covers series continued today with them taking on "Silver Machine" by '70s spacerock greats Hawkwind. As Toyah notes, they were once again joined by "mysterious stranger" Sydney Jake) and the performance features "More body paints and bubbles." Watch that below.

The Sunday Lunch series, which launched during lockdown last year, has seen Robert and Toyah cover Metallica, Nirvana, Alice Cooper, Britney Spears, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and more.