watch Robin Pecknold & Daniel Rossen play new songs on ‘Vote Ready’ livestream

On Friday (8/14), The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, TV on the Radio's Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton, Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, and more performed on Vote Ready Live, a livestream fest presented by HeadCount.org encouraging voter registration.

Robin Pecknold performed in his studio with Angel Olsen drummer Joshua Jaeger and Holy Hive's Paul Spring, and played a melancholic,haunting new Fleet Foxes track, "Featherweight." "May the last long year be forgiven/ All that war left within it/ I couldn't though I'm beginning to," he crooned. Robin also performed covers of Arthur Russell's "I Never Get Lonesome" and The Roches' "Hammond Song" (which was also recently covered by Whitney). You can watch the entire set, including "Featherweight," below.

Pecknold may have hidden a hint regarding details about his next project in the background of this performance, notes Consequence of Sound (as he allegedly told fans to "look harder" at the video). Behind him, a clock stood still, stagnant at approximately 9:22. Some folks on Reddit think that could mean there could be an announcement on either September 4 (hands on the 9 and 4) or September 22. We'll see.

Like Pecknold, Daniel Rossen also took the opportunity to debut a new track, his first solo material in two years. The first track of his set — a six-minute number without a title — saw Rossen humming along to his acoustic melodies, which later transitioned into a rendition of his 2012 song "Saint Nothing." You can watch that below as well.

In addition to Pecknold and Rossen's respective sets, you can also watch the Vote Ready Live performances from The War on Drugs and Chris Bear below.

