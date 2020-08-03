watch Roger Waters & Lucius cover John Prine’s “Hello in There”

Newport Folk Festival screened Our Voices Together on Sunday as part of their 2020 virtual festival, which featured a number of exclusive performances, like Courtney Barnett and Phoebe Bridgers covering Gillian Welch. Also appearing in it were Roger Waters & Lucius who teamed up again to cover John Prine's "Hello in There." You may recall that both Waters and Lucius sang with Prine -- who died in April from COVID complications -- at the 2017 edition of Newport. This is a lovely tribute to Prine and you can watch below.

Lucius helped out Roger in June with a quarantine cover of Pink Floyd's "Two Suns in the Sunset" and he covered Prine's "Paradise" back in April.