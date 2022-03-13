Watch Rosalía perform “Chicken Teriyaki” & “La Fama” on SNL

Rosalía made her Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest last night (she did appear with Bad Bunny on the show last year), and performed two songs off her anticipated new album Motomami: "Chicken Teriyaki" and then “La Fama,” which is her collaboration with The Weeknd (he was not there). Watch both of those below

Also making her SNL debut: The Batman star Zoë Kravitz. You can watch a few highlights from last night's episode below.

Motomami is out this Friday, March 18.