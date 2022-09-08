Watch Roxy Music play their first headline show in 11 years (video, setlist)

Roxy Music's 50th anniversary tour kicked off Wednesday night at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. This was their first headline concert since 2011, and as you'd expect, Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy MacKay and Paul Thompson -- along with newer touring members -- delivered a career-spanning set with just about all their famous songs. Setlist and video from the show are in this post.

The show kicked off with "Re-Make/Re-Model," the opening song on their debut album, but their set didn't go in any kind of chronological order, mixing nervy early cuts with the more lush tracks of their later years. The set included "Ladytron," "Love is the Drug," "In Every Dream Home a Heartache," "More Than This," "Dance Away," and more. They wrapped up their main set with 1973 single "Do the Strand," and came back for a two-song encore, playing "Editions of You" and finishing with their hit cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."

Roxy Music's tour, which is opened by St Vincent, hits NYC's Madison Square Garden on Monday, September 12. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Roxy Music @ Scotiabank Arena, Toronto 9/7/2022 (via)

Re-Make/Re-Model

Out of the Blue

The Bogus Man

Ladytron

While My Heart Is Still Beating

Oh Yeah

To Turn You On

If There Is Something

In Every Dream Home a Heartache

Tara

The Main Thing

Dance Away

My Only Love

More Than This

Avalon

Same Old Scene

Love Is the Drug

Do the Strand

Encore:

Editions of You

Jealous Guy

ROXY MUSIC - 2022 TOUR DATES

9 Sep - Capital One Arena Washington DC

12 Sep - Madison Square Garden New York

15 Sep - Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia

17 Sep - TD Garden Boston

19 Sep - United Center Chicago

21 Sep - Moody Center Austin

23 Sep - American Airlines Center Dallas

26 Sep - Chase Center San Francisco

28 Sep - The Forum Los Angeles

10 Oct - OVO Hydro Glasgow

12 Oct - AO Arena Manchester

14 Oct - The O2 London