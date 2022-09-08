Watch Roxy Music play their first headline show in 11 years (video, setlist)
Roxy Music's 50th anniversary tour kicked off Wednesday night at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. This was their first headline concert since 2011, and as you'd expect, Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy MacKay and Paul Thompson -- along with newer touring members -- delivered a career-spanning set with just about all their famous songs. Setlist and video from the show are in this post.
The show kicked off with "Re-Make/Re-Model," the opening song on their debut album, but their set didn't go in any kind of chronological order, mixing nervy early cuts with the more lush tracks of their later years. The set included "Ladytron," "Love is the Drug," "In Every Dream Home a Heartache," "More Than This," "Dance Away," and more. They wrapped up their main set with 1973 single "Do the Strand," and came back for a two-song encore, playing "Editions of You" and finishing with their hit cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
Roxy Music's tour, which is opened by St Vincent, hits NYC's Madison Square Garden on Monday, September 12. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: Roxy Music @ Scotiabank Arena, Toronto 9/7/2022 (via)
Re-Make/Re-Model
Out of the Blue
The Bogus Man
Ladytron
While My Heart Is Still Beating
Oh Yeah
To Turn You On
If There Is Something
In Every Dream Home a Heartache
Tara
The Main Thing
Dance Away
My Only Love
More Than This
Avalon
Same Old Scene
Love Is the Drug
Do the Strand
Encore:
Editions of You
Jealous Guy
ROXY MUSIC - 2022 TOUR DATES
9 Sep - Capital One Arena Washington DC
12 Sep - Madison Square Garden New York
15 Sep - Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia
17 Sep - TD Garden Boston
19 Sep - United Center Chicago
21 Sep - Moody Center Austin
23 Sep - American Airlines Center Dallas
26 Sep - Chase Center San Francisco
28 Sep - The Forum Los Angeles
10 Oct - OVO Hydro Glasgow
12 Oct - AO Arena Manchester
14 Oct - The O2 London