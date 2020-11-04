Watch Royce Da 5’9″ perform for Detroit voters, Offset deliver food to Atlanta voters

Busta Rhymes and Funk Flex helped bring 'Joy to the Polls' by performing outside of polling places in Harlem and the Bronx, and Busta wasn't the only big-name rapper to do something along those lines.

Offset of Migos teamed with AXSD Media and The Lincoln Project to do meet-and-greets and deliver food to voters in Atlanta with help from Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteak, which followed Offset issuing a PSA trying to help encourage voter turnout:

Royce Da 5'9" performed in his hometown of Detroit:

And Big Daddy Kane in Raleigh:

As previously mentioned, other musicians who teamed up with the 'Joy to the Polls' campaign to perform for voters included DJ Cosmo Baker and Bahamadia in Philly:

And Sun Ra Arkestra in Philly:

Meanwhile, Karen O performed on Instagram to give voters something to watch while they waited on line:

Questlove also followed his Election Day soundtrack playlist for 'Joy to the Polls' with a second "ANXIETY edition" as we continue to watch the votes get counted: