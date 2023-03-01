Watch Ruby the Hatchet’s video for “The Change”

Ruby the Hatchet released their newest album Fear Is A Cruel Master last fall via Magnetic Eye Records, and we're now premiering their new video for its song "The Change." It's an extremely catchy dose of retro metal, and the band says:

If you’ve seen us out on the road then you’ve seen us at our best. We live for our live performances and authentic crowd connections. When filming our record release show in Philly for a Bandcamp live stream (more on that TBA soon), we wanted to capture just that: the energy we get from all of you. It was a special night with friends and fans that we are now able to share with anyone who couldn’t make it via our video for ‘The Change,’ a song perfectly fit for encapsulating the last 5 years before releasing our latest album. Growth, the pains that go along with it, letting go of what no longer suits you and holding tight to what always will…’I never wanted to change, too wild to stay the same…’

Ruby the Hatchet are also playing some headlining shows this month, followed by a lengthy tour in May/June with Elder and Howling Giant. Their March shows include Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 18 with High Reeper and Leather Lung and Atlantic City's Anchor Rock Club on April 22 with The Outsect and Reckless Randy. All dates below.

Ruby the Hatchet -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/17 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

4/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts w/ Church of the Cosmic Skull

4/22 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

with Elder and Howling Giant:

5/3 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

5/4 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

5/5 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

5/6 Rock Island, IL @ Wake Brewing

5/7 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

5/9 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

5/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

5/11 Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

5/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/13 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

5/14 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

5/16 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/17 Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

5/18 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

5/20 Seattle, WA @ Substation

5/21 Vancouver, BC @ Modified Ghost Festival

5/23 Calgary, AB @ Palomino

5/24 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

5/26 Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

5/27 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

5/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/29 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

5/30 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

5/31 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

6/1 Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

6/2 Providence, RI @ Alchemy

6/3 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom