watch Run the Jewels’ heist film video for “Out Of Sight” ft. 2 Chainz

With a name like Run the Jewels, you're bound to make a heist film video sooner or later, and here we go with "Out of Sight," Killer Mike and El-P's collab with 2 Chainz from this year's RTJ4. The video stars the cast (and the characters) of new British comedy Get Duked! -- Lewis Gribben, Samuel Bottomley, Rian Gordon, and Viraj Juneja -- who play the hapless jewel thieves, and the film's director, Ninian Doff, made this as well. (Doff also directed the "Love Again" video from RTJ2.) Killer Mike, El-P and 2 Chainz appear as hallucinations when things get weird in the mansion they're trying to rob.

You can watch the video below.

Get Duked!, meanwhile, is available to stream via Amazon Prime Video, and you can watch the trailer for that below.

Run the Jewels recently teamed up with blink-182's Travis Barker for new single, "Forever."