Watch Run The Jewels’ spectacular, guest-filled ‘RTJ4′ livestream in full

Last night at midnight (technically this morning, 10/18), Run The Jewels did their first live performance since releasing their excellent album RTJ4. The performance was an Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry's presented, Eric Andre-hosted livestream called Holy Calamavote, and it was intended to inspire voter turnout and raise money for the ACLU. As of this post, they've raised over $6,000 and you can still donate.

As promised, Killer Mike, El-P, and DJ Trackstar performed the new album in full, and they were joined virtually by several of the album's guests on the big screen behind them (including Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire, and Cochemea), and in person by Gangsta Boo and Greg Nice. They did the performance in an empty venue with a full light show (and other visuals like fake snow during "Walking In the Snow"), and they really gave it their all, performing as if there was an IRL crowd to feed off of. It was an awesome performance, and you can watch the official archive of the full stream below.

In related news, a Run The Jewels/Cyberpunk 2077 video will exclusively premiere at the virtual Adult Swim Festival on November 13 & 14, which also features never-before-seen performances from Robyn and Mastodon, and exclusive livestreams from Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, and Toonami, and over 20 other performances and livestreams TBA.

The YouTube description reads:

Celebrate your right to vote with Run The Jewels' first performance of RTJ4 on Adult Swim. Pledge to vote this November by texting RTJ2020 to 40649 or go to action.benjerry.com/RTJ2020 Plot. Plan. Strategize. Organize. Mobilize.

