Watch SACK’s (Lillingtons, Teenage Bottlerocket) video for their catchy punk ripper “Wet Banana”

SACK are a "mysterious" punk band from Denver, but they've got some famous rotating members, and for their upcoming album Ripper!, lead vocals are handled by Kody Templeman of The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket (who goes by Bruzzy in this band). The album comes out June 10 via Red Scare Industries (pre-order), and we're premiering the video for "Wet Banana." Here's what Kody I mean Bruzzy says about it: "My Uncle Bill died as a result of a Wet Banana accident. We're trying to raise awareness about this dangerous pastime."

It might sound a little silly on paper, but this song is no joke. It's a super fun, revved-up punk ripper in the same spirit as The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket and other catchy, no-frills punk bands, and if that's your kinda thing, you should not miss out on this one. Check it out below, alongside a list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

Tracklist

01. I Hate The Beach Boys

02. Wet Banana

03. The Return of Mr. Bong

04. I Tried Suicide

05. I Used To Give A Shit

06. Night Shift

07. Live, Laugh, LARP

08. Hot Shit

09. The Thesis

10. Dark Alley

11. Turf War

12. Staple of the Stoner House

SACK -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/17 - Casper, WY @ Oil City Beer Company

6/18 - Denver, CO @ EastFax Tap

6/19 - Omaha, NE @ Dr. Jack's Drinkery

6/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Dark Horse Bar & Eatery

6/21 - Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room

6/22 - Champaign, IL @ Brass Rail

6/23 - Hamtramck, MI @ Small's Bar

6/24 - Cleveland, OH @ Hatfield's

6/25 - McHenry, IL @ Epic Deli

6/26 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

