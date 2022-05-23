Watch SACK’s (Lillingtons, Teenage Bottlerocket) video for their catchy punk ripper “Wet Banana”
SACK are a "mysterious" punk band from Denver, but they've got some famous rotating members, and for their upcoming album Ripper!, lead vocals are handled by Kody Templeman of The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket (who goes by Bruzzy in this band). The album comes out June 10 via Red Scare Industries (pre-order), and we're premiering the video for "Wet Banana." Here's what Kody I mean Bruzzy says about it: "My Uncle Bill died as a result of a Wet Banana accident. We're trying to raise awareness about this dangerous pastime."
It might sound a little silly on paper, but this song is no joke. It's a super fun, revved-up punk ripper in the same spirit as The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket and other catchy, no-frills punk bands, and if that's your kinda thing, you should not miss out on this one. Check it out below, alongside a list of the band's upcoming tour dates.
Tracklist
01. I Hate The Beach Boys
02. Wet Banana
03. The Return of Mr. Bong
04. I Tried Suicide
05. I Used To Give A Shit
06. Night Shift
07. Live, Laugh, LARP
08. Hot Shit
09. The Thesis
10. Dark Alley
11. Turf War
12. Staple of the Stoner House
SACK -- 2022 Tour Dates
6/17 - Casper, WY @ Oil City Beer Company
6/18 - Denver, CO @ EastFax Tap
6/19 - Omaha, NE @ Dr. Jack's Drinkery
6/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Dark Horse Bar & Eatery
6/21 - Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room
6/22 - Champaign, IL @ Brass Rail
6/23 - Hamtramck, MI @ Small's Bar
6/24 - Cleveland, OH @ Hatfield's
6/25 - McHenry, IL @ Epic Deli
6/26 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
