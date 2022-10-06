Watch Scowl and Gel’s hate5six-filmed videos of their epic Sonic drive-thru sets in NJ
You may have heard that, last month, rising West Coast greats Scowl came to NJ and teamed up with rising local hardcore greats Gel for last-minute DIY show at a Sonic drive-thru, and it as attended by tons of people including some fans who threw fireworks in the pit. Exhibition, Chemical Fix and Phantom played too. Leading hardcore documentarian hate5six (Sunny Singh) was on the scene, and he has now made his videos of Scowl's 12-minute set and Gel's 17-minute set available to the public, so you can now see very high quality footage of this already-legendary night. Check it out below.
Scowl are also on tour now with The Bronx, The Chats, and Drug Church, and they'll hit NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 22. After that, they have headlining dates with varying support from Restraining Order, Anklebiter, Jivebomb, Strange Joy, and Ghoulavelli. All are listed below.
Gel are opening for Soft Kill at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 21, then touring with Ceremony and SRSQ (including Brooklyn's Meadows on November 11), then opening for Youth of Today at Brooklyn Monarch on November 17. Their dates are listed below too.
Scowl -- 2022 Tour Dates
w/ The Bronx + The Chats + Drug Church
10/6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater
10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater
10/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/12 - Boise, ID - The Shredder w/ Drug Church + Gel
10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/14 - Denver, CO - Summit
10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
10/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
10/19 - Detroit, MI - El Club
10/20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
10/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
10/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
w/ Restraining Order + Anklebiter
10/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr
10/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
10/27 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
10/28 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
10/29 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall (The Fest)
w/ Jivebomb + Anklebiter
10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS - Hattiesburg Community Art Center
w/ Ghoulavelli + Jivebomb + Anklebiter + Strange Joy
11/2 - Houston, TX - The End
11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom
11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks
w/ Stick To Your Guns + LANDMVRKS
11/09 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy
11/10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
11/11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
11/12 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Gran
11/13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
11/20 - Tulsa, OK - Act Like You Know Fest w/ Anxious + Spaced + more
--
Gel -- 2022 Tour Dates
10/6 Los Angeles, CA - MIDNIGHT HOUR
10/7 Sacramento, CA - CAFE COLONIAL
10/8 San Francisco, CA - NECK OF THE WOODS
10/10 Tacoma, WA - HAMMERHEAD HOUSE
10/11 Portland, OR - BLACKWATER
10/12 Boise, ID - THE SHREDDER
10/13 Salt Lake City, UT - THE BEEHIVE
10/14 Denver, CO - SEVENTH CIRCLE
10/15 Boulder, CO - BLUE HOUSE
10/16 Omaha, NE - THE BARN
10/17 Minneapolis, MN - WHOLE NEW WORLD
10/18 Milwaukee, WI - CACTUS CLUB
10/19 Chicago, IL - THALIA HALL
10/20 Cleveland, OH - NO CLASS
10/21 Brooklyn, NY - MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG w/ Soft Kill
with Ceremony and SRSQ:
11/02/22: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
11/04/22: Atlanta, GA - Underground Atlanta
11/05/22: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records
11/07/22: Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
11/08/22: Washington, DC - DC9
11/09/22: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
11/10/22: Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs
11/11/22: Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
11/12/22: Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
with Youth of Today:
11/17/22: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch