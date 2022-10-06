Watch Scowl and Gel’s hate5six-filmed videos of their epic Sonic drive-thru sets in NJ

You may have heard that, last month, rising West Coast greats Scowl came to NJ and teamed up with rising local hardcore greats Gel for last-minute DIY show at a Sonic drive-thru, and it as attended by tons of people including some fans who threw fireworks in the pit. Exhibition, Chemical Fix and Phantom played too. Leading hardcore documentarian hate5six (Sunny Singh) was on the scene, and he has now made his videos of Scowl's 12-minute set and Gel's 17-minute set available to the public, so you can now see very high quality footage of this already-legendary night. Check it out below.

Scowl are also on tour now with The Bronx, The Chats, and Drug Church, and they'll hit NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 22. After that, they have headlining dates with varying support from Restraining Order, Anklebiter, Jivebomb, Strange Joy, and Ghoulavelli. All are listed below.

Gel are opening for Soft Kill at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 21, then touring with Ceremony and SRSQ (including Brooklyn's Meadows on November 11), then opening for Youth of Today at Brooklyn Monarch on November 17. Their dates are listed below too.

Scowl -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ The Bronx + The Chats + Drug Church

10/6 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

10/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/12 - Boise, ID - The Shredder w/ Drug Church + Gel

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/14 - Denver, CO - Summit

10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

10/19 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

10/21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

10/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

w/ Restraining Order + Anklebiter

10/24 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr

10/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10/27 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

10/28 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

10/29 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall (The Fest)

w/ Jivebomb + Anklebiter

10/30 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

10/31 - Hattiesburg, MS - Hattiesburg Community Art Center

w/ Ghoulavelli + Jivebomb + Anklebiter + Strange Joy

11/2 - Houston, TX - The End

11/3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11/4 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom

11/5 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

w/ Stick To Your Guns + LANDMVRKS

11/09 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

11/10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

11/11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

11/12 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Gran

11/13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

11/20 - Tulsa, OK - Act Like You Know Fest w/ Anxious + Spaced + more

--

Gel -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/6 Los Angeles, CA - MIDNIGHT HOUR

10/7 Sacramento, CA - CAFE COLONIAL

10/8 San Francisco, CA - NECK OF THE WOODS

10/10 Tacoma, WA - HAMMERHEAD HOUSE

10/11 Portland, OR - BLACKWATER

10/12 Boise, ID - THE SHREDDER

10/13 Salt Lake City, UT - THE BEEHIVE

10/14 Denver, CO - SEVENTH CIRCLE

10/15 Boulder, CO - BLUE HOUSE

10/16 Omaha, NE - THE BARN

10/17 Minneapolis, MN - WHOLE NEW WORLD

10/18 Milwaukee, WI - CACTUS CLUB

10/19 Chicago, IL - THALIA HALL

10/20 Cleveland, OH - NO CLASS

10/21 Brooklyn, NY - MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG w/ Soft Kill

with Ceremony and SRSQ:

11/02/22: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

11/04/22: Atlanta, GA - Underground Atlanta

11/05/22: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

11/07/22: Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

11/08/22: Washington, DC - DC9

11/09/22: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

11/10/22: Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs

11/11/22: Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

11/12/22: Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

with Youth of Today:

11/17/22: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch