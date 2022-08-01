Watch Scowl cover Fugazi, Gulch’s final show, & more Sound and Fury videos

Watch Scowl cover Fugazi, Gulch&#8217;s final show, &#038; more Sound and Fury videos

photo by @thenearestdoor

LA hardcore festival Sound and Fury brought thousands to Exposition Park this past weekend, and judging by the footage that's surfaced online, it looked insane. The fest wrapped up with Gulch's final show and was also home to Australian band Speed's first US show, the first Pity Sex reunion show, a rare Superheaven set, Scowl covering Fugazi, One Step Closer covering Title Fight, truly nuts looking sets from Sunami and Drain (who headlined day one), Anxious, Drug Church, Koyo, No Pressure, Fiddlehead, Creeping Death, Pillars of Ivory, Show Me the Body, Zulu, Militarie Gun, Angel Du$t, Praise, Terror, Mindforce, Magnitude, Gatecreeper, Big Laugh, Regional Justice Center, God's Hate, and plenty of others.

More videos will probably surface soon, but we've rounded up some awesome ones that we've seen so far. Check them out below...

Scowl covering Fugazi:

One Step Closer covering Title Fight:

Pillars of Ivory:

Militarie Gun, Soul Blind, Anxious, Fiddlehead & more:

Pity Sex:

Show Me the Body:

God's Hate:

No Pressure:

Superheaven:

Drug Church:

More Gulch:

