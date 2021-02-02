Watch Sevana’s stunning Tiny Desk concert and new “Set Me On Fire” video

Sevana's been working alongside Protoje since appearing on his 2015 global breakthrough Ancient Future, and her sophomore EP Be Somebody (released on Protoje's In.Digg.Nation label) has her poised to be making a global breakthrough of her own. The six-song set bounces between the contemporary R&B of the title track to the traditional reggae of "Phone A Friend" to the Latin jazz-tinged "Blessed" to the classic soul of "Set Me On Fire," and Sevana ties it all together with her soaring voice. She sounds a little like self-titled/Lemonade era Beyonce, and I think anyone who likes the Queen Bey should give Sevana a shot too.

Sevana is still riding high off the release of last year's excellent Be Somebody EP (the above excerpt is from our list of great reggae albums of 2020), and she just performed four songs from it during a stunning NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. She was backed by her ace six-piece band, who she said she hadn't performed with in a year, and the performance put a lush, organic spin on the songs, making for a nice contrast to the glossier, R&B-tinged EP. If you aren't already sold on Sevana, this video will change that. Watch it below.

Sevana also just released a new video for the EP's powerful closing track "Set Me On Fire," which addresses a past abusive relationship. The Yoram Savion-directed clip finds Sevana singing the song on a California beach as the waves crash in, adding to the song's cinematic drama. Watch that below too.

Be Somebody is out now on In.Digg.Nation Collective / Six Course Music / RCA.