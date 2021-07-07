Watch Sharon Jones & Charles Bradley videos from upcoming Daptone live at Apollo album
Daptone Records turns 20 this year, and in honor of the anniversary, the label will release The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo, a 3xLP set of performances recorded at the iconic Harlem venue across three nights in 2014 by Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Naomi Shelton, Antibalas, The Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarman 3, Saun & Starr and the Como Mamas. The physical release comes with a 48-page booklet featuring on-stage and backstage photos from the Apollo run by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff. It's due October 1 (pre-order).
Along with the announcement comes videos of performances from two fallen Daptone greats, Sharon Jones (with her band the Dap-Kings) and Charles Bradley (with his band the Extraordinaires), doing "Get Up And Get Out" and "Let Love Stand A Chance," respectively. They both look and sound great; check them out and also watch the trailer for the album below.
Tracklist
Side One:
1. Introduction by Binky Griptite - The Dap-Kings
2. Hot Shot - Saun & Starr (Featuring: The Dap-Kings)
3. Confess It - Saun & Starr (Featuring: The Dap-Kings)
4. In the Night - Saun & Starr (Featuring: The Dap-Kings)
5. Witches Boogaloo - The Sugarman 3
6. Love Went Away - The Sugarman 3
Side Two:
7. Thank You Lord - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
8. Stranger - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
9. Higher Ground - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
10. Make the Road by Walking - Menahan Street Band
11. Out of the Wilderness - The Como Mamas
Side Three:
1. Heartaches and Pain - Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
2. The World (Is Going Up In Flames) - Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
3. Lovin’ You, Baby - Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
4. Slip Away - Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
5. How Long - Charles Bradley (Featuring Menahan Street Band)
Side Four:
1. Let Love Stand a Chance - Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
2. The Sticks - The Budos Band
3. Ain’t It a Sin - Charles Bradley (Featuring The Budos Band)
4. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 1 - Antibalas
Side Five:
1. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 2 - Antibalas
2. Sharon’s Introduction - Binky Griptite & The Dap-Kings
3. He Said I Can - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
4. If You Call - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
5. Tell Me - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
6. Get Up Get Out - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Side Six:
1. Making Up and Breaking Up (And Making Up and Breaking Up Over Again - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
2. I’m Not Gonna Cry - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
3. Calamity - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
4. Every Beat of My Heart - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
5. There Was a Time - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings (and Friends)
6. Family Affair / Outro - The Daptone Family