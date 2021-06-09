Watch Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen play “Like I Used To” on Jimmy Fallon

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen released their gorgeous, glorious collaborative track "Like I Used To" last month, and on Tuesday night (6/8) they performed it together for the first time on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance, which was taped at Zebulon in LA (the same place Sharon recorded her epic Ten live album), also featured drummer Rhys Hastings, guitarist Emily Elhaj (both from Angel's band), keyboardist Charley Damski (from Sharon's band), guitarist Nicole Lawrence (who has worked with Mary Timony), and drummer Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes). Watch it below

It's a treat to see two of the most revered modern singer-songwriters collaborating like this, and we're hoping there are more songs where this one came from -- or a joint tour -- or both!

Sharon is on the stacked Primavera Sound 2022 lineup, while Angel is set to play Pitchfork Festival and Outside Lands this year.

We have records from Sharon and Angel in our shop.