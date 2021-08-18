Watch Shepard Fairey interview Kevin Seconds about 7Seconds’ ‘The Crew’ reissue

Pick up the limited red/black galaxy vinyl variant of 7Seconds' new 'The Crew' reissue or the shirt/vinyl bundle in our store.

Reno hardcore punk legends 7Seconds recently reissued their classic 1984 album The Crew on the newly-launched Trust Records, and in conjunction with the reissue, vocalist Kevin Seconds has been doing some video interviews about the record. Trust recently released one with Matt Pinfield, and today the label is releasing a new 20-minute talk between Kevin and famed street artist Shepard Fairey, who's also quoted in the 20-page oral history that accompanies the reissue. They reminisce about the album, '80s punk culture, fanzines, the visual art aspect of punk and hardcore, and more. You can watch the full conversation below.

The reissue has been remastered from the original analog tapes, and the accompanying booklet also features "insights and anecdotes" from Ian MacKaye, Jello Biafra, Keith Morris, Damian Abraham, Brian Baker, Fat Mike, Roger Miret, BYO founders Mark and Sean Stern and more. We've got two editions available now in our shop: limited red/black galaxy vinyl and a raglan shirt/vinyl bundle.

Also available: Trust Records' 40th anniversary reissue of Circle Jerks' Group Sex, which also includes liner notes featuring Shepard Fairey.

