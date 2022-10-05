Watch Shirley Bassey, Garbage, John Grant & more sing Bond Themes at Royal Albert Hall

This is the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond movie, Dr. No, and as part of the year-long celebration there's a new documentary, The Sound of 007, that debuted on Amazon Prime today, looking at both Monty Norman and John Barry's iconic score, as well as the many great Bond Themes over the years by Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Carly Simon, Adele, Nancy Sinatra, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran, and more. You can watch the trailer below.

In celebration of the documentary, there was a "Sound of 007" concert on Tuesday night (10/4) at London's Royal Albert Hall. Recent Bond film composers David Arnold and Hans Zimmer were there with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, performing classic Bond themes with a host of guest vocalists. Dame Shirley Bassey, the quintessential Bond theme singer, was on hand to belt out "Goldfinger" and "Diamonds Are Forever," and Garbage were there for "The World is Not Enough." Said Garbage, "Hearing @dameshirleybassey sing both Diamonds are Forever followed by Goldfinger was truly a spectacular, magical and unforgettable moment for all of us present."

Also performing: John Grant sang "We Have All the Time in the World," the closing theme of On Her Majesty's Secret Service (originally sung by Louis Armstrong and also used in No Time to Die), Skunk Anansie's Skin sang "Live and Let Die" (Originally by Paul McCartney & Wings), Emma Lindars sang "Skyfall" (originally by Adele), Celeste sang "You Only Live Twice" (originally by Nancy Sinatra), and Paloma Faith sang "Goldeneye" (originally by Tina Turner). There were also selections from James Bond film scores, and more. You can watch video from the "The Sound of 007" concert below.