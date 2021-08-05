Watch Sick Of It All’s new lyric video for “Beef Between Vegans,” get the autobiography

NYHC legends Sick Of It All have made a new lyric video for "Beef Between Vegans" off their latest album, 2018's Wake The Sleeping Dragon! (Century Media/Fat Wreck Chords). "We're excited to announce the release of our apocalyptic and hopefully not prophetic lyric video for 'Beef Between Vegans,'" the band says. "Please check it out and keep an eye out as we add more tour dates to our calendar. Can't wait to see all of you again!" The video makes its premiere below.

While SOIA are promising more tour dates, they do have a few currently announced. They just added two headlining shows with Death Before Dishonor and Year Of The Knife -- 8/27 at Providence, RI's Dusk and 8/28 at Wallingford, CT's Cherry Street Station (tickets on sale Friday) -- and they're playing The Bouncing Souls' Stoked for the Summer show in Asbury Park on 9/5 (tickets) and NOFX's Punk In Drublic in Pittsburgh on 10/2 (tickets).

Last year the Koller brothers released an autobiography entitled "The Blood and the Sweat: The Story of Sick Of It All's Koller Brothers." Pick that up in the shop along with their debut 7" on colored vinyl.