Watch Siouxsie Sioux play her first show in a decade (video, setlist)

Goth icon Siouxsie Sioux played her first show in a decade tonight at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. Her set was almost entirely Banshees songs, opening with "Night Shift" and including "Arabian Knights," "Spellbound," "Happy House," "Kiss Them for Me," "Cities in Dust," "Christine," "Peek-a-Boo," and their covers of "Dear Prudence" and "The Passenger."

Siouxsie also played The Creatures' "But Them," and three songs off her 2007 solo album Mantaray:"Here Comes That Day," "Into a Swan" and "Loveless." Check out the setlist and some fan-shot video from the Brussels show ("Happy House," "Spellbound") below.

From here, Siouxsie plays Amsterdam and Milan this week, and then heads to California for the Cruel World Festival on May 20, which is currently her only North American show. She's got lots of European and UK dates this summer, though, and those are listed below.

SETLIST Siouxsie Sioux @ Ancienne Belgique 5/3/2022

Night Shift

Arabian Knights

Here Comes That Day

Kiss Them for Me

Dear Prudence

Face to Face

Loveless

Land's End

Cities in Dust

But Not Them

Sin in My Heart

Christine

Happy House

Into a Swan

Spellbound

Encore:

Peek-a-Boo

The Passenger

Siouxsie - 2023 Tour Dates

May 3 - Brussels, BE AB

May 4 - Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

May 7 - Milan, IT Teatro degli Arcimboldi

May 20 - Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

Jun 21 - Wolverhampton, GB The Halls

Jun 23 - Athens, GR Release Athens

Jun 29 - Madrid, ES Noches del Botánico

Jul 1 - Belfort, FR Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

Jul 7 - Tynemouth, GB Tynemouth Priory & Castle

Jul 23 - Suffolk, GB Latitude Festival

Jul 25 - Glasgow, GB Kelvingrove Bandstand

Aug 7 - Lokeren, BE Lokerse Festival

Aug 31 - Malaga, ES Cala Mijas Festival

Sep 2 - Lisbon, PT Kalorama Festival

Sep 6 - London, GB The Troxy

Sep 7 - London, GB The Troxy