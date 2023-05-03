Watch Siouxsie Sioux play her first show in a decade (video, setlist)
Goth icon Siouxsie Sioux played her first show in a decade tonight at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. Her set was almost entirely Banshees songs, opening with "Night Shift" and including "Arabian Knights," "Spellbound," "Happy House," "Kiss Them for Me," "Cities in Dust," "Christine," "Peek-a-Boo," and their covers of "Dear Prudence" and "The Passenger."
Siouxsie also played The Creatures' "But Them," and three songs off her 2007 solo album Mantaray:"Here Comes That Day," "Into a Swan" and "Loveless." Check out the setlist and some fan-shot video from the Brussels show ("Happy House," "Spellbound") below.
From here, Siouxsie plays Amsterdam and Milan this week, and then heads to California for the Cruel World Festival on May 20, which is currently her only North American show. She's got lots of European and UK dates this summer, though, and those are listed below.
SETLIST Siouxsie Sioux @ Ancienne Belgique 5/3/2022
Night Shift
Arabian Knights
Here Comes That Day
Kiss Them for Me
Dear Prudence
Face to Face
Loveless
Land's End
Cities in Dust
But Not Them
Sin in My Heart
Christine
Happy House
Into a Swan
Spellbound
Encore:
Peek-a-Boo
The Passenger
Siouxsie - 2023 Tour Dates
May 3 - Brussels, BE AB
May 4 - Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
May 7 - Milan, IT Teatro degli Arcimboldi
May 20 - Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
Jun 21 - Wolverhampton, GB The Halls
Jun 23 - Athens, GR Release Athens
Jun 29 - Madrid, ES Noches del Botánico
Jul 1 - Belfort, FR Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
Jul 7 - Tynemouth, GB Tynemouth Priory & Castle
Jul 23 - Suffolk, GB Latitude Festival
Jul 25 - Glasgow, GB Kelvingrove Bandstand
Aug 7 - Lokeren, BE Lokerse Festival
Aug 31 - Malaga, ES Cala Mijas Festival
Sep 2 - Lisbon, PT Kalorama Festival
Sep 6 - London, GB The Troxy
Sep 7 - London, GB The Troxy