Watch ska veterans Westbound Train’s video for “Mercy” off first album in 13 years

Boston ska veterans Westbound Train had a prolific run during the 2000s, with releases on Hellcat Records, Stomp Records, and more (including multiple appearances on Hellcat's beloved Give 'Em the Boot compilation series), but they slowed down their output before returning this year with Dedication, their first album in 13 years. Similar to bands like Hepcat and The Slackers, Westbound Train stood out from many of the "third wave" bands with a clean, soulful style of ska that also dove into reggae and rocksteady, and their new album finds them doing what they do best, sounding like no time has passed at all. You can stream the full album below, and we're also premiering the new video for "Mercy."

"This song is a reminder of a time when I needed to rediscover who I was and where I came from," vocalist Obi Fernandez tells us. "I actually wrote it with two dear friends in mind who’s kindness towards me inspired the chorus. Teaming up with Yassir to put beautiful visuals behind the song made perfect sense." Check it out below.

Obi has also been busy playing alongside members of Less Than Jake, Big D and the Kids Table, and more in the ska supergroup The Inevitables.

