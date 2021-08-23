Watch Skatune Network do a ska cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto”

Jeremy Hunter is always doing awesome ska covers of non-ska songs with their Skatune Network project, and here's another very cool one: Phoebe Bridgers' "Kyoto." Jeremy turns Phoebe's instant-classic 2020 single into bright, upbeat ska-punk, and you might be surprised at how perfectly the song works in this context. Check it out below.

Jeremy also plays in We Are The Union, who released their excellent new album Ordinary Life this year, and who are throwing a big New Year's Eve show with Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente in Detroit, co-presented by BrooklynVegan (tickets). Jeremy's solo album as JER is on the way via Bad Time Records too.

Jeremy also contributed to our recent list of 64 Essential Ska Albums from 1964 to Present.

