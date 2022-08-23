Watch Sleater-Kinney, Fred Armisen & Courtney Barnett cover Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical”

Sleater-Kinney, Fred Armisen, and Courtney Barnett teamed up Sunday night during Courtney's touring Here and There festival in Redmond, WA, to cover the late Olivia Newton-John's '80s hit, "Physical." The cover went down during Sleater-Kinney's set, complete with headbands and aerobic choreography by Fred. Watch the tribute below.

Here and There festival will make six more stops on the West Coast this summer, and Courtney Barnett will play a set at This Ain't No Picnic festival this weekend. All of her upcoming dates are below.

Courtney Barnett Tour 2022

Aug 23, 2022 Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC (Here and There with Lido Pimienta)

Aug 26, 2022 Frost Amphitheater Stanford, CA (Here and There with Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, and Julia Jacklin)

Aug 27, 2022 - Aug 28, 2022 This Ain't No Picnic Pasadena, CA

Aug 28, 2022 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay San Diego, CA (Here and There with Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain)

Aug 31, 2022 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX (Here and There with Wet Leg and Indigo De Souza)

Sep 1, 2022 ACL Live at the Moody Theater Austin, TX (Here and There with Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain)

Sep 3, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO (Here and There with Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine)

Sep 14, 2022 Massey Hall Toronto, ON (with Shamir)

Sep 16, 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Louisville, KY

Sep 17, 2022 - Sep 18, 2022 Sea Hear Now Asbury Park, NJ

Nov 25, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia (with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Nov 26, 2022 Hanging Rock Macedon, Australia (with Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)