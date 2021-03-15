Watch Sleigh Bells, Black Dahlia Murder mems & more do metal covers of ’90s club jams

The Two Minutes to Late Night crew is back with a new edition of their all-star quarantine cover series today. For this one, they changed up the formula a bit, and instead of covering one song, they give a riff-heavy twist on a medley of a bunch of classic '90s club jams, including Alice DJ’s "Better Off Alone," DJ Sammy’s "Heaven," Vengaboys’ "We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)," Corona’s "The Rhythm Of The Night," Eiffel 65’s "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," Haddaway’s "What Is Love (Baby Don’t Hurt Me)," Darude’s "Sandstorm," and more. We'd love to hear a version of this with metal vocals, but it's pretty sweet as is, too.

On hand this time are Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Spider One (Powerman 5000), Myke Terry (Volumes, ex-Bury Your Dead), Carina Zachary (Husbandry), Zeena Koda, Myrone (Firstborne), Nili Brosh (Cirque du Soleil, etc.), Jordan "Gwarsenio Hall" Olds, Izzy Fontaine (Glassjaw, Seal) Alan Cassidy (The Black Dahlia Murder, Boots (Beyoncé, Run The Jewels), and The Ghost Funk Orchestra.

"Okay but for real," they write, "THIS is the wildest cover we’re ever gonna do. This week we covered nine 90’s Club bangers with people who are too talented to be working on something like this. Give it up to Sleigh Bells, Husbandry, Firstborne, Nili Brosh, The Black Dahlia Murder, Izzy Fontaine, Volumes, and the one and only, Powerman5000, for learning an unreasonable amount of silly shit." Watch below.

You can donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon here.

