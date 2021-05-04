Watch Sonic Youth cover The Stooges with J Mascis in Boston in 1987 (previously unseen video)

Sonic Youth were surprise guests at a Forced Exposure benefit at Boston's The Rat in May 9, 1987. It was an impromptu set they played on borrowed instruments, covering Crime's "Hot Wire My Heart" and The Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog," the latter of which featured Kim on lead vocals and special guest guitarist J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. Previously unseen video footage has just been unearthed and uploaded to Sonic Youth's YouTube.

The gear used was borrowed from Dredd Foole and the Din (Dan Ireton with a band that included members of Volcano Suns), who played right before them, and yes that's Steve Albini introducing the band at the start of the video, making for an all-around special show. It's also is ear-piercingly loud even watching on a laptop at normal volume. Check out the video below.

Just a few weeks later, Sonic Youth would perform "I Wanna Be Your Dog" with Iggy Pop in London and you can watch that below too.

