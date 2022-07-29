Watch Sonic Youth’s rare, puppet-filled “Drunken Butterfly” video

Sonic Youth just celebrated their Dirty 30, having released a couple rare live recordings from the time. They've now shared this rare video for Dirty's "Drunken Butterfly" featuring puppet versions of the band playing a pretty wild gig, complete with tiny screwdrivers shoved into their guitars.

According to the SY website, the video was directed by Steven Helweg and was the winner of a contest held in 1992 by MTV's 120 Minutes for fan-made videos of Dirty songs. According to the human version of the band, the video has never been online before now. It's fantastic -- watch it below.

