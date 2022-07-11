Watch Soul Glo, Skatune Network, Catbite members & more cover Folly

Two Minutes to Late Night's 'Hardcore Summer' series strikes again, this time with a cover of "Broken" by NJ ska/post-hardcore fusionists Folly by a stacked cast of musicians including Soul Glo vocalist Pierce Jordan, Jeremy Hunter of Skatune Network/JER/We Are The Union, Gouge Away drummer Tom Cantwell, Capra guitarist Tyler Harper, The Best of the Worst vocalist/guitarist Jason Selvaggio, Catbite bassist Ben Parry, and Grey Matter's Mackenzie Doyle + Pip Matter, plus other members of Catbite and The Best of the Worst on gang vocals. The cover rips, and the video is pretty entertaining too. Check it out below.

