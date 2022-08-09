Watch Soul Glo’s new official live video for “Thumbsucker”

Soul Glo released one of the year's best albums with Diaspora Problems, they've made some of the year's best music videos, and they've also been touring and putting on some killer live shows. Now they've shared a taste of their live show in the form of a pro-shot live video for "Thumbsucker." Like their music videos, it was directed by Dan White x $$$NICCA (and one of the camera operators was hate5six's Sunny Singh), and it finds the band joined by a horn section, allowing them to fully recreate the vibe of the album version. Check it out below. About this song in particular, vocalist Pierce Jordan says:

[Diaspora Problems] are ruminations on my lifelong (over)sensitivity emotionally and how I, throughout my childhood, compensated for it. Like anyone my age, I was trying to fit into society and culture of the 90’s/2000’s in a family who was raised between the 40’s and 70’s. The time and places a person comes up in obviously shape who a person becomes, good, bad, and ugly, better or worse. ‘Thumbsucker’ is basically the result of a series of ‘aha!’ moments from introspection and therapy.

Soul Glo have more dates coming up, including a return to NYC for Pitchfork's show at Knockdown Center on August 21 with Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, Mega Bog, Water from Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, and Jane Remover (tickets). They've also got a Raleigh show with My Chemical Romance and Turnstile a few days after that. All dates are listed below.

Soul Glo -- 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 9, 2022 Larimer Lounge Denver, CO*

Aug. 11, 2022 fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound Louisville, KY*

Aug. 19, 2022 Thunderbird Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 21, 2022 Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY w/ Big Freedia, Dawn Richard & more

Aug. 26, 2022 PNC Arena Raleigh, NC w/ My Chemical Romance, Turnstile

Sep. 1, 2022 Urban Spree Berlin, Germany

Sep. 2, 2022 Headcrash Hamburg, Germany

Sep. 3, 2022 Helios 37 Köln, Germany

Sep. 5, 2022 La Boule Noire Paris, France

Sep. 8, 2022 Prince Albert Brighton, United Kingdom

Sep. 9, 2022 The Flapper Birmingham, United Kingdom

Sep. 10, 2022 Yellow Arch Studios Sheffield, United Kingdom

Sep. 12, 2022 King Tuts Wah Wah Hut Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sep. 13, 2022 The Key Club Leeds, United Kingdom

Sep. 14, 2022 Strange Brew Bristol, United Kingdom

Sep. 15, 2022 Star & Garter Manchester, United Kingdom

Sep. 16, 2022 Boston Music Room London, United Kingdom

Sep. 25, 2022 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL

Sep. 30 - Oct. 2nd, 2022 Desert Daze Perris, CA

* - w/ Show Me The Body

We caught one of Soul Glo's killer sets earlier this year at Oblivion Access. The photo at the top of this post (by Renee Dominguez) is from that show, which took place inside at the venue Empire. More below...

Soul Glo at Empire Control Room - Oblivion Access 2022 photo by Renee Dominguez loading...

Soul Glo at Empire Control Room - Oblivion Access 2022 photo by Renee Dominguez loading...